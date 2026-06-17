“For example, core materials such as cement in the UAE have remained relatively stable overall. The more noticeable changes tend to be in the cost of delivering materials, driven by longer shipping routes, higher fuel costs, and increased insurance,” he said.

“At Samana, we are in a specific position because the majority of our units, 91% across our various projects, have already been sold. Because of this, we bear the additional costs internally; we cannot and will not pass these increases on to our buyers,” Farooq said.

“These adjustments keep materials flowing, but they come with trade-offs, longer transit times, higher freight costs, and increased exposure to delays. That shift in logistics is one of the main reasons why prices and procurement timelines have become less predictable,” he said.

“Regarding entry points, since the Strait of Hormuz is closed, our routes have changed from Jebel Ali to Khorfakkan Port and Sohar Port in Oman. From there, materials are transported via land to reach our project sites in Dubai, ensuring the supply chain remains unbroken,” Farooq said.

“Overall, it is better understood as a material-by-material effect,” Ghaffar said. “Costs are being added at different stages of the supply chain, and the final impact depends very much on the specific material profile and sourcing strategy of each project.”

That means the final cost impact depends heavily on each project’s material profile and sourcing strategy. Aluminium is one of the more exposed categories because it is widely used in façades, window systems and cladding, while also depending on energy-intensive production and complex upstream supply chains.

Local manufacturers are also carrying more of the load. Farooq said they are meeting about 70% of demand, but many still rely on imported raw materials such as polymers for construction chemicals, steel strands for post-tension slabs and billets for steel production.

“While we cannot speak for the entire market, we can confirm that all the materials we need at Samana Developers are available. There is no shortage of supply, though as I mentioned, certain materials are only available at the higher price points we are currently seeing,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.