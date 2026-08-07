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HSBC Private Bank appoints Feras Al Jaramani to lead its UAE market

New UAE market head to spearhead HSBC’s push to lead Middle East private banking

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HSBC Private Bank appoints Feras Al Jaramani to lead its UAE market

Dubai: HSBC Private Bank today confirmed the appointment of Feras Al Jarmani to lead its UAE Market, taking on overall responsibility for the bank’s private banking business across the country.

Al Jaramani expands his role from Head of the UAE Market for Arab and Emirati Clients, and his expanded remit brings HSBC’s UAE private banking teams under a single leadership as the bank pursues its ambition to become the leading private bank in the Middle East.

The appointment supports HSBC’s UAE wealth hub strategy and the ambition of its International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) business to become the UAE’s leading international wealth player, serving the full spectrum of clients from affluent individuals to ultra-high-net-worth families and entrepreneurs. The UAE remains a strategically important market for HSBC, attracting more net inflows of millionaires than any other country in the world.

Al Jarmaani brings 25 years of financial services experience, including 13 years at HSBC servicing sovereign and corporate clients in the UAE. In his expanded role he will drive closer alignment across HSBC’s UAE private banking teams, faster decision-making and a more integrated, consistent client experience, while maintaining clear governance and accountability.

Aladdin Hangari, Head of HSBC Private Bank, MENA said, “Feras is a highly experienced leader who understands the UAE and the needs of our clients here. Bringing our UAE private banking teams under his leadership sharpens our focus on what matters most: helping clients build, protect and grow their wealth. This is an important step as we deliver on our ambition to be the leading private bank in the region.”

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