FCNR deposits may suit NRIs who can lock away dollars for years and accept bank risk.
Dubai: Indian banks are offering returns of up to 7.5% on selected US dollar fixed deposits for non-resident Indians, creating an unusual choice for UAE-based NRIs with dollar savings.
The headline rate is well above what many conventional bank accounts pay. Yet it may apply only to a particular tenure, deposit amount or customer category. Some of the highest returns also come from smaller lenders, making deposit protection an important consideration.
NRIs discussing the scheme online have raised other questions. Can the money easily be brought back to the UAE? What happens if the deposit is closed early? Will transfer costs erode the additional interest?
Here is what you should establish before moving your US dollars:
A Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank, or FCNR(B), account is a fixed deposit held with an Indian bank in an approved foreign currency.
Unlike a Non-Resident External, or NRE, deposit, your money is not maintained in Indian rupees. If you open a US dollar FCNR(B) deposit, the principal and interest remain denominated in dollars.
FCNR deposits generally run for one to five years. The enhanced rates linked to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest programme apply to eligible dollar deposits with original maturities of three to five years.
Yes, if you deposit dollars and take the maturity proceeds back in dollars.
If you invest $50,000, the bank records the deposit in US currency. A fall in the rupee does not reduce the number of dollars due to you at maturity.
That matters to UAE residents because the dirham is pegged to the dollar. A dollar-denominated deposit broadly preserves the money in the currency linked to UAE spending.
You can still incur conversion costs if you start with dirhams, convert an existing rupee balance or later require the money in another currency.
No. The 7.5% figure is the highest advertised rate, not an industry-wide return. Current offers range from about 5.6% to 7.5% for selected three-to-five-year dollar deposits. The rate can depend on the bank, tenure, deposit size and booking date.
Rates remain subject to change until the deposit is created. Once booked, the contracted fixed rate generally applies until maturity, subject to the premature-withdrawal provisions.
The useful comparison is not 7.5% against your current savings-account return. It is the exact rate you qualify for at a bank you are comfortable using.
The RBI introduced a temporary swap facility on June 8 to encourage banks to raise longer-term foreign currency deposits.
Banks normally incur costs when protecting themselves against currency movements after accepting dollars from customers. The RBI facility reduces that burden on eligible deposits, giving banks room to offer higher interest rates.
The central bank has also permitted banks to lend against eligible FCNR deposits and mark a lien over them.
The facility applies to qualifying deposits mobilised during the prescribed window with an original maturity of at least three years. The window is scheduled to remain open until September 30, 2026.
Not if you have already booked a fixed-rate deposit and hold it under its original terms.
September 30 is the scheduled closing date for the RBI facility, not the maturity date for customers. Rates on new deposits may change after the programme ends or even before the deadline.
Do not assume you can close an existing FCNR deposit and immediately rebook it at a promotional rate. Some banks specifically prohibit premature closure and rebooking under the revised offer.
Banks generally allow eligible funds to be remitted from an overseas account through normal banking channels.
You may be able to transfer dollars from a UAE account, use funds held in an existing FCNR account or convert an eligible NRE balance into a dollar deposit.
Converting an NRE balance creates an extra cost. If dollars were originally converted into rupees, moving the money back into FCNR requires another conversion at the bank’s prevailing rate.
Ask for the complete exchange rate rather than relying only on the advertised deposit return. The currency spread can consume part of the additional interest.
An Indian bank may advertise free inward remittances, but your UAE bank or an intermediary institution could still deduct charges.
Costs can arise again when you bring the maturity proceeds back to the UAE. Check:
The UAE bank’s outward-transfer fee.
Intermediary or correspondent-bank deductions.
The rate used to convert dirhams or rupees into dollars.
The Indian bank’s outward-remittance charges.
Any minimum deposit or banking-relationship requirement.
Compare the amount reaching the deposit with the sum leaving your UAE account. That reveals the real initial cost.
The answer depends on the bank and product. No interest is normally payable if an FCNR deposit is closed before completing one year. Under the RBI’s special facility, eligible three-to-five-year deposits can also carry a one-year lock-in.
If you close the deposit after one year but before maturity, you should not expect the original three-to-five-year rate for the period completed. The bank may apply the lower rate available for the actual period the money remained deposited, then deduct a penalty.
Some products may not allow closure during the first year. Others may return the principal without interest. Banks can also recover disclosed swap-related costs. Ask for an early-closure illustration in writing before depositing.
Not always. Some banks do not permit partial withdrawal from an FCNR deposit. You may have to close the entire deposit and expose the full amount to the applicable penalty.
Splitting your money across several smaller deposits can offer more flexibility. You could close one deposit during an emergency while leaving the others untouched.
Each deposit would still need to meet the bank’s minimum amount and eligibility rules.
Interest on an eligible FCNR(B) deposit is exempt from Indian income tax while the depositor qualifies for the exemption as a non-resident.
The UAE does not impose personal income tax on ordinary bank-deposit interest. NRIs who are tax-resident in another country may face different rules.
US citizens and US tax residents, for example, can have US tax and foreign-account reporting obligations even when the interest is exempt in India.
Tax treatment can also change when an NRI returns to India. “Tax-free in India” does not automatically mean tax-free in every jurisdiction.
No. This is among the main concerns raised by NRIs on social platforms.
India’s deposit insurance system covers eligible principal and interest only up to Rs500,000 per depositor per bank. Accounts held at different branches of the same bank are combined when calculating the limit.
At an illustrative exchange rate of Rs85 per dollar, Rs500,000 equals about $5,882. The dollar value changes with the exchange rate.
If you deposit $100,000 with one bank, most of that sum sits above the statutory insurance ceiling. A higher interest rate does not increase your protection.
Compare the bank, its regulatory position and your total exposure to it—not only the advertised return. Depositing with several banks may diversify exposure, but each product must be assessed separately.
FCNR principal and interest are freely repatriable under Indian foreign-exchange rules.
At maturity, you can generally renew the deposit, credit the proceeds to an eligible NRE or FCNR account, or remit the dollars to your overseas account.
Banks may require the receiving account abroad to be held in the depositor’s name. Procedures vary. Some allow online instructions, while others may request signed forms or updated supporting documents.
Confirm the repatriation process before opening the deposit. Ask about outward-transfer fees, processing time, documentation and whether the bank imposes transaction limits.
If you return to India permanently, the RBI allows an FCNR deposit to continue until maturity at the contracted rate. You must inform the bank when your residential status changes. At maturity, the funds may be moved to an eligible Resident Foreign Currency account or converted into a resident rupee deposit.
An FCNR deposit may suit an NRI who wants to keep savings in dollars, can leave the money untouched for three to five years and accepts the credit exposure to the chosen bank.
It becomes less straightforward if you may need the money early, must pay for multiple currency conversions or plan to deposit a large amount far above the insurance limit.
Before acting, obtain five figures in writing: the applicable rate, the net amount reaching the deposit, the return after early closure, the penalty and the cost of bringing the proceeds back to the UAE.
The 7.5% rate attracts attention. Those five figures determine what you may actually earn.