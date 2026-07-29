The headline rate is well above what many conventional bank accounts pay. Yet it may apply only to a particular tenure, deposit amount or customer category. Some of the highest returns also come from smaller lenders, making deposit protection an important consideration.

Dubai: Indian banks are offering returns of up to 7.5% on selected US dollar fixed deposits for non-resident Indians, creating an unusual choice for UAE-based NRIs with dollar savings.

The facility applies to qualifying deposits mobilised during the prescribed window with an original maturity of at least three years. The window is scheduled to remain open until September 30, 2026.

Banks normally incur costs when protecting themselves against currency movements after accepting dollars from customers. The RBI facility reduces that burden on eligible deposits, giving banks room to offer higher interest rates.

The useful comparison is not 7.5% against your current savings-account return. It is the exact rate you qualify for at a bank you are comfortable using.

No. The 7.5% figure is the highest advertised rate, not an industry-wide return. Current offers range from about 5.6% to 7.5% for selected three-to-five-year dollar deposits. The rate can depend on the bank, tenure, deposit size and booking date.

You can still incur conversion costs if you start with dirhams, convert an existing rupee balance or later require the money in another currency.

That matters to UAE residents because the dirham is pegged to the dollar. A dollar-denominated deposit broadly preserves the money in the currency linked to UAE spending.

If you invest $50,000, the bank records the deposit in US currency. A fall in the rupee does not reduce the number of dollars due to you at maturity.

FCNR deposits generally run for one to five years. The enhanced rates linked to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest programme apply to eligible dollar deposits with original maturities of three to five years.

Unlike a Non-Resident External, or NRE, deposit, your money is not maintained in Indian rupees. If you open a US dollar FCNR(B) deposit, the principal and interest remain denominated in dollars.

NRIs discussing the scheme online have raised other questions. Can the money easily be brought back to the UAE? What happens if the deposit is closed early? Will transfer costs erode the additional interest?

Some products may not allow closure during the first year. Others may return the principal without interest. Banks can also recover disclosed swap-related costs. Ask for an early-closure illustration in writing before depositing.

If you close the deposit after one year but before maturity, you should not expect the original three-to-five-year rate for the period completed. The bank may apply the lower rate available for the actual period the money remained deposited, then deduct a penalty.

The answer depends on the bank and product. No interest is normally payable if an FCNR deposit is closed before completing one year. Under the RBI’s special facility, eligible three-to-five-year deposits can also carry a one-year lock-in.

Ask for the complete exchange rate rather than relying only on the advertised deposit return. The currency spread can consume part of the additional interest.

Converting an NRE balance creates an extra cost. If dollars were originally converted into rupees, moving the money back into FCNR requires another conversion at the bank’s prevailing rate.

You may be able to transfer dollars from a UAE account, use funds held in an existing FCNR account or convert an eligible NRE balance into a dollar deposit.

Do not assume you can close an existing FCNR deposit and immediately rebook it at a promotional rate. Some banks specifically prohibit premature closure and rebooking under the revised offer.

September 30 is the scheduled closing date for the RBI facility, not the maturity date for customers. Rates on new deposits may change after the programme ends or even before the deadline.

If you return to India permanently, the RBI allows an FCNR deposit to continue until maturity at the contracted rate. You must inform the bank when your residential status changes. At maturity, the funds may be moved to an eligible Resident Foreign Currency account or converted into a resident rupee deposit.

Banks may require the receiving account abroad to be held in the depositor’s name. Procedures vary. Some allow online instructions, while others may request signed forms or updated supporting documents.

At maturity, you can generally renew the deposit, credit the proceeds to an eligible NRE or FCNR account, or remit the dollars to your overseas account.

Compare the bank, its regulatory position and your total exposure to it—not only the advertised return. Depositing with several banks may diversify exposure, but each product must be assessed separately.

If you deposit $100,000 with one bank, most of that sum sits above the statutory insurance ceiling. A higher interest rate does not increase your protection.

At an illustrative exchange rate of Rs85 per dollar, Rs500,000 equals about $5,882. The dollar value changes with the exchange rate.

India’s deposit insurance system covers eligible principal and interest only up to Rs500,000 per depositor per bank. Accounts held at different branches of the same bank are combined when calculating the limit.

Tax treatment can also change when an NRI returns to India. “Tax-free in India” does not automatically mean tax-free in every jurisdiction.

US citizens and US tax residents, for example, can have US tax and foreign-account reporting obligations even when the interest is exempt in India.

The UAE does not impose personal income tax on ordinary bank-deposit interest. NRIs who are tax-resident in another country may face different rules.

Splitting your money across several smaller deposits can offer more flexibility. You could close one deposit during an emergency while leaving the others untouched.

Not always. Some banks do not permit partial withdrawal from an FCNR deposit. You may have to close the entire deposit and expose the full amount to the applicable penalty.

Before acting, obtain five figures in writing: the applicable rate, the net amount reaching the deposit, the return after early closure, the penalty and the cost of bringing the proceeds back to the UAE.

It becomes less straightforward if you may need the money early, must pay for multiple currency conversions or plan to deposit a large amount far above the insurance limit.

An FCNR deposit may suit an NRI who wants to keep savings in dollars, can leave the money untouched for three to five years and accepts the credit exposure to the chosen bank.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.