GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

RBI brings forward deadline for banks to raise FCNR deposits after strong response

The move follows $56.846b in foreign currency inflows under the special swap facility

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian banks can now mobilise foreign currency (FCNR) deposits from NRIs only until August 31.
Indian banks can now mobilise foreign currency (FCNR) deposits from NRIs only until August 31.

The Reserve Bank of India has moved up the deadline for banks to mobilise foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians, after the scheme attracted more than $56 billion in inflows.

The RBI said on Friday that banks will now have until August 31, 2026, to raise Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under its special foreign exchange swap facility.

The deadline was originally September 30. However, banks can still enter into dollar-rupee swaps with the RBI against these deposits until September 11.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The central bank said the change followed a strong response to the facility and significant foreign currency inflows.

The special swap facility was introduced on June 8 to encourage inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

As of August 13, total inflows through the three channels had reached $56.846 billion, according to RBI data.

FCNR(B) deposits made up the largest share, at $52.3 billion. OFCBs brought in $2.805 billion, while ECBs accounted for another $1.741 billion.

ECB and OFCB windows remain open

The RBI had initially allowed authorised dealer banks to carry out the dollar-rupee swaps against eligible inflows until October 16. The revised timeline brings forward only the deposit mobilisation deadline for FCNR(B) deposits.

The swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits will remain available until September 11, giving banks additional time to complete the related transactions after the deposit-raising window closes.

The central bank said the decision to end mobilisation earlier was based on the “encouraging response” to the FCNR(B) facility and the resulting foreign currency inflows.

The timelines for the other two channels have not changed. Banks can continue to mobilise funds through ECBs and OFCBs under the facility until December 31, 2026.

The RBI’s move therefore affects only FCNR(B) deposits, while the existing arrangements for overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings remain in place.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New norms require uniform interest rates across branches while allowing banks flexibility on bulk deposits

India's RBI revises deposit rules to protect customers

2m read
Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank raises FCNR deposit rates

2m read
A man holds an Indian one hundred rupee (below) and a US dollar currency note at a foreign exchange office in Hyderabad on May 16, 2026.

12 questions NRIs must ask before chasing 7.5% returns

6m read
NRIs eye high-yield dollar deposits

NRIs eye high-yield dollar deposits

6m read