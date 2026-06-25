FCNR(B), which stands for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) Deposit, allows eligible NRIs to place deposits with Indian banks while keeping both principal and interest denominated in foreign currency. Unlike traditional rupee deposits, investors are not exposed to rupee depreciation risk because their money remains in dollars, pounds sterling or other approved foreign currencies throughout the tenure of the deposit. Unlike traditional rupee deposits, investors are not exposed to rupee depreciation risk because their funds remain denominated in dollars, pounds sterling or other approved foreign currencies throughout the tenure of the deposit