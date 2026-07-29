AU Small Finance Bank raises FCNR deposit rates to 7.40% and NRE fixed deposit rates to 7.60%

The Bank has increased the peak interest rate on FCNR(B) Deposits from 7.10 per cent p.a. to 7.40 per cent p.a. for the 3-4 year tenure, while the peak rate on NRE Fixed Deposits has been revised from 7.00 per cent p.a. to 7.60% p.a. for the 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months tenure. Interest on FCNR(B) deposits is payable semi-annually.