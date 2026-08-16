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SBI: Digital first, customer first, nation always

Seamless digital banking and tailored solutions for NRIs worldwide

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SBI: Digital first, customer first, nation always

SBI endeavours to provide seamless banking experience to the Indian diaspora through its global network of 244 foreign offices spread across 29 countries. A host of banking services are available 24X7 through digital offering like YONO platforms.

We thrive to offer top-quality services with innovative banking solutions, keeping the world connected for NRI customers. Our constant effort is to provide customer centric banking experience through our specialised retail banking products and remittances services.

To channelise NRI remittances to India, SBI has tied-up with 45 exchange companies located in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Our Global NRI centres (GNC) at Patiala (Punjab) and Ernakulam (Kerala) act as one stop service centre for NRI customers catering to all non-financial banking services need in a time bound manner.

We offer tailored financial solutions, which includes newly launched SBI Advantage FCNR(B) deposit in USD currency from 3 years to 5 years, offering attractive returns to our NRI customer in USD.

Also, it offers a gamut of attractive solutions to Indian diaspora such as NRE savings/ salary account, NRO savings/ account, NRE SUKOON current account, FCNR (B)/ FCNR(B) premium account, RFC account, NRE PIS (4 -in-1) account and NRO tax saving scheme. Non-Resident Indians can conveniently apply for home loan, car loan, loan against deposits, and over-draft against fixed deposits.

Digital products and services include newly launched digital onboarding through tab for NRI customers, automated delivery of e-welcome letter to newly onboarded NRI customers on their registered email address, OTP over email, financial transaction through internet banking and mobile banking apps.

We join with NRIs across the globe in rejoicing 80th Independence Day, assuring them safe and secure banking with us.

Happy Independence Day!

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