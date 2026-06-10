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Dubai homebuyers get new mortgage option for Nakheel and Meraas homes

CBD and Dubai Holding Real Estate launch financing for off-plan and ready homes

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Cranes at a construction site are silhouetted against Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and the Dubai skyline, on May 13, 2026.
Cranes at a construction site are silhouetted against Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and the Dubai skyline, on May 13, 2026.
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE

Dubai: Dubai Holding Real Estate has partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai to launch a new home financing programme for eligible UAE nationals and residents buying properties across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The programme covers qualified off-plan and completed villas and apartments across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio and offers both conventional and Islamic financing options, subject to eligibility and approval.

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The scheme is aimed at giving buyers earlier clarity on their borrowing capacity, faster digital pre-approval and dedicated mortgage support during the purchase process.

Financing from 30% construction stage

A key feature of the programme is that eligible customers can access financing from the 30% construction stage once they have met the 50% payment threshold.

This gives off-plan buyers more certainty before handover and allows them to plan their remaining payments with a clearer view of their financing options.

The programme also includes fixed and variable rate options, preferential rates, fee structures and selected premium banking benefits for qualifying customers.

Support for salaried and self-employed buyers

Salaried customers will be able to use digital pre-approval tools designed to reduce turnaround times and provide more clarity on borrowing capacity.

Self-employed buyers, including entrepreneurs and SME customers, will benefit from simplified documentation requirements and flexible eligibility frameworks.

Eligible customers may also be able to access CBD’s premium banking privileges, including its Elite proposition.

"Our partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai responds directly to that need by unlocking earlier and more structured access to home financing across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties for UAE Nationals and residents, including salaried and self-employed customers," said said Khalid Al Malik, CEO, Dubai Holding Real Estate. By leveraging the scale and diversity of our residential portfolio, we are giving buyers greater confidence to plan and move forward, reinforcing Dubai Holding Real Estate’s role in shaping accessible, high-quality communities across Dubai’s leading destinations.”

The partnership comes as Dubai’s property market continues to draw demand from end-users and investors, with developers and banks seeking to simplify the financing process for buyers entering both off-plan and ready-home segments.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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