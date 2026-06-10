CBD and Dubai Holding Real Estate launch financing for off-plan and ready homes
Dubai: Dubai Holding Real Estate has partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai to launch a new home financing programme for eligible UAE nationals and residents buying properties across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.
The programme covers qualified off-plan and completed villas and apartments across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio and offers both conventional and Islamic financing options, subject to eligibility and approval.
The scheme is aimed at giving buyers earlier clarity on their borrowing capacity, faster digital pre-approval and dedicated mortgage support during the purchase process.
A key feature of the programme is that eligible customers can access financing from the 30% construction stage once they have met the 50% payment threshold.
This gives off-plan buyers more certainty before handover and allows them to plan their remaining payments with a clearer view of their financing options.
The programme also includes fixed and variable rate options, preferential rates, fee structures and selected premium banking benefits for qualifying customers.
Salaried customers will be able to use digital pre-approval tools designed to reduce turnaround times and provide more clarity on borrowing capacity.
Self-employed buyers, including entrepreneurs and SME customers, will benefit from simplified documentation requirements and flexible eligibility frameworks.
Eligible customers may also be able to access CBD’s premium banking privileges, including its Elite proposition.
"Our partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai responds directly to that need by unlocking earlier and more structured access to home financing across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties for UAE Nationals and residents, including salaried and self-employed customers," said said Khalid Al Malik, CEO, Dubai Holding Real Estate. By leveraging the scale and diversity of our residential portfolio, we are giving buyers greater confidence to plan and move forward, reinforcing Dubai Holding Real Estate’s role in shaping accessible, high-quality communities across Dubai’s leading destinations.”
The partnership comes as Dubai’s property market continues to draw demand from end-users and investors, with developers and banks seeking to simplify the financing process for buyers entering both off-plan and ready-home segments.