Dedicated service at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres to guide eligible investors
Dubai Holding Real Estate has launched a dedicated service to help eligible property investors navigate Golden Visa and investor residency procedures directly at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres, in a move aimed at making the home-buying process smoother and more transparent.
The service integrates residency guidance into the property purchase journey, giving customers immediate support on eligibility, required documents and application procedures at the same place where they select their homes. Applications will be handled by an approved visa services provider, while Nakheel and Meraas will offer support only and will not directly issue visas, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The service covers key residency options available to property investors, including the UAE’s 10-year Golden Visa for eligible real estate investors who own one or more properties worth at least Dh2 million, subject to applicable conditions and approval by the relevant authorities.
Dubai Holding Real Estate said the initiative also applies to existing customers and is designed to give buyers clearer guidance, help sales teams and brokers follow a more consistent process, and improve the end-to-end ownership experience across the company’s portfolio.
“Dubai is one of the world’s most attractive destinations to live, invest and build for the future,” said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. “By integrating the Golden Visa and investor residency process into the property ownership journey, we are empowering our customers with greater clarity and confidence as they choose their homes. This service reflects our commitment to making ownership across our portfolio simpler and more closely aligned with the long-term opportunities Dubai offers.”
The initiative supports Dubai’s wider ambition to become a leading global destination for investors, residents and talent. It also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to raise home ownership to 33 per cent, double the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP to about Dh73 billion and increase real estate transactions by 70 per cent.