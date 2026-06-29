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Dubai Holding Real Estate eases Golden Visa process for property buyers

Dedicated service at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres to guide eligible investors

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A dedicated service has been launched to help eligible property investors navigate Golden Visa and investor residency procedures directly at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres.
A dedicated service has been launched to help eligible property investors navigate Golden Visa and investor residency procedures directly at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Holding Real Estate has launched a dedicated service to help eligible property investors navigate Golden Visa and investor residency procedures directly at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres, in a move aimed at making the home-buying process smoother and more transparent.

The service integrates residency guidance into the property purchase journey, giving customers immediate support on eligibility, required documents and application procedures at the same place where they select their homes. Applications will be handled by an approved visa services provider, while Nakheel and Meraas will offer support only and will not directly issue visas, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

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The service covers key residency options available to property investors, including the UAE’s 10-year Golden Visa for eligible real estate investors who own one or more properties worth at least Dh2 million, subject to applicable conditions and approval by the relevant authorities.

Dubai Holding Real Estate said the initiative also applies to existing customers and is designed to give buyers clearer guidance, help sales teams and brokers follow a more consistent process, and improve the end-to-end ownership experience across the company’s portfolio.

“Dubai is one of the world’s most attractive destinations to live, invest and build for the future,” said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. “By integrating the Golden Visa and investor residency process into the property ownership journey, we are empowering our customers with greater clarity and confidence as they choose their homes. This service reflects our commitment to making ownership across our portfolio simpler and more closely aligned with the long-term opportunities Dubai offers.”

The initiative supports Dubai’s wider ambition to become a leading global destination for investors, residents and talent. It also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to raise home ownership to 33 per cent, double the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP to about Dh73 billion and increase real estate transactions by 70 per cent.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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