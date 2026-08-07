Barcelona set to snatch Rodri from Real Madrid’s hands

Dubai: Just as Real Madrid thought they had got their man, fierce rivals Barcelona swooped in and have now become favourites to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

The midfielder has been high on Madrid's list of priorities for several years, with Los Blancos making no secret of their admiration for one of football’s most elite players.

Coming off the back of lifting the World Cup trophy as captain of the Spanish side, the former Atletico Madrid man looked set to add to what has been an already impressive summer window for the 15-time Champions League winners.

His agent later revealed that the midfielder had chosen the Catalan club over Real Madrid, saying: "Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca," he told Spanish radio programme El Larguero.

Although the Spanish captain is open to the move, an agreement is still some way off, with Barcelona and Manchester City only at the early stages of negotiations.

After already strengthening their squad this summer with the signings of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, the Catalan giants know any deal will require a significant financial outlay, with City expected to hold firm on their €50 million asking price.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.