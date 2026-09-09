‘I would vote for Messi 100 times’: Real Madrid legend Zidane settles the GOAT debate

Real Madrid icon says Messi can win Ballon d'Or, calls him undisputed GOAT
Being back on the Ballon d'Or shortlist at the age of 39 is an incredible achievement in itself. But Lionel Messi has now received an even bigger endorsement from one of Real Madrid's greatest ever players and the manager who led them to three consecutive Champions League titles.
Zinedine Zidane has backed Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, saying he would choose the Argentine over the other contenders if he had the opportunity to vote.
“I would vote for Messi 100 times,” Zidane said, according to MARCA.
And for Zidane, Messi's age makes what he is doing even more remarkable.
“I think people really don't understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39,” the French legend said.
He also believes another Ballon d'Or for Messi should not be ruled out.
“I wouldn't be surprised if Messi won the award.”
And Messi certainly has the numbers to make a case.
During the 2026 Ballon d'Or assessment period, the eight time Ballon d'Or winner Messi registered an incredible 75 goal contributions in 49 appearances for Inter Miami and Argentina, scoring 45 goals and providing 30 assists.
More importantly, he helped Argentina reach another World Cup final this summer.
Messi scored 8 goals and produced 4 assists at the World Cup as Argentina went all the way to the final before losing to Spain.
His performances have earned him a return to the 30 man Ballon d'Or shortlist after missing out in both 2024 and 2025.
There are plenty of serious contenders this year, including Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Olise, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Erling Haaland.
But Zidane's admiration for Messi goes beyond this year's Ballon d'Or race.
When the GOAT debate came up, the former France international went even further, with MARCA reporting that Zidane said: “If you still doubt who the GOAT is, you don't understand football.”
And remember, this is coming from someone who coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and led the club to three consecutive Champions League titles with the Portuguese superstar at the heart of that historic run.
That makes Zidane's statement even more interesting.
Zidane has made his choice very clear.