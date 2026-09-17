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Casemiro calls Messi the best and backs him for Ballon d'Or

Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-0 to lift the Campeones Cup as Casemiro praises Messi

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Casemiro and Messi celebrating together
Casemiro and Messi celebrating together
AFP-CARMEN MANDATO

Casemiro has played alongside some of the greatest footballers of his generation, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

But when it comes to Lionel Messi, the Brazilian continues to make his feelings very clear.

After Inter Miami's 2-0 win over Cruz Azul to lift the Campeones Cup, Casemiro once again described Messi as the best and backed his teammate's chances of winning another Ballon d'Or.

And Messi had just helped Casemiro get on the scoresheet too. The Argentine delivered the corner for Casemiro to head home Miami's second goal in the 81st minute.

“He is still the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS,” Casemiro said after the game.

And considering Casemiro spent years playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid and was later reunited with him at Manchester United, those words will naturally attract attention.

But Casemiro also raised an interesting question about the Ballon d'Or itself.

Does football outside Europe get enough recognition?

Messi is among the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or after helping Argentina reach another World Cup final and leading Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup.

The 39 year old scored eight goals and provided four assists in eight matches at the World Cup.

Casemiro believes those performances should carry significant weight.

But he also questioned whether players competing outside Europe receive the same recognition, arguing that performances in European football tend to be valued more highly than those in the Americas.

Casemiro said he wants Messi to win the Ballon d'Or, but said it is up to the people who vote.

Messi reaches another milestone

The comments came after another memorable night for the 39 year old.

Messi scored his 100th Inter Miami goal in his 115th appearance, heading his side in front against Cruz Azul before providing the corner from which Casemiro scored the second.

Inter Miami won 2-0 to lift the Campeones Cup, their fourth trophy of the Messi era.

Messi already has a record eight Ballon d'Or awards.

Casemiro has now shared a dressing room with both Messi and Ronaldo.

And once again, he has made it very clear who he believes is still the best.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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