Race to 1,000 Goals: Can Lionel Messi overtake Cristiano Ronaldo?

Messi’s four-goal show for Miami moved him to 927 career goals in 1,171 appearances
For almost two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been locked in one of football’s greatest individual battles. They have competed for Ballon d’Ors, Champions League records, league titles and scoring milestones, constantly pushing each other to extraordinary levels.
Now, as both approach the twilight of their careers, another question has emerged: Can Lionel Messi overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in the race to 1,000 career goals?
The latest numbers suggest Ronaldo remains the clear favourite – but Messi’s remarkable scoring consistency means the race is far from over.
Messi’s four-goal performance for Inter Miami in their 7-1 demolition of Montreal on Saturday moved him to 927 career goals in 1,171 appearances.
That spectacular haul also provided a timely reminder that, even at 39, the Argentine remains capable of producing extraordinary scoring numbers.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, is much closer to the landmark. The Portuguese superstar has scored 978 goals in 1,333 appearances, leaving him just 22 goals short of 1,000. Messi needs 73 more goals.
On the surface, that appears to give Ronaldo a decisive advantage. But there are several reasons why Messi could still make the race interesting.
The biggest factor working in Messi’s favour is his age. Messi is two years younger than Ronaldo, meaning he potentially has more time to continue playing at the highest level.
At 39, Messi has shown little indication that his goalscoring instincts have disappeared. His four-goal performance against Montreal was his latest reminder of his ability to turn a match almost single-handedly.
If he remains healthy and continues playing regularly for Inter Miami, Messi could have several more productive seasons ahead of him.
Ronaldo, however, has repeatedly demonstrated that age is not necessarily a barrier for him.
At 41, he continues to score regularly and has built a career around extraordinary physical conditioning and an almost unmatched desire to remain at the top.
While Messi has time on his side, the numbers still heavily favour Ronaldo. The Portuguese has scored 51 more career goals than Messi.
That means Messi cannot simply continue at his current pace and expect to catch Ronaldo quickly. He needs to consistently outscore his longtime rival over an extended period. The four-goal haul against Montreal certainly helps. But one spectacular performance is not enough to erase a gap of 51 goals.
Messi would need to maintain a prolific scoring rate while Ronaldo’s output slows significantly – or ideally, both.
The most likely scenario is that Ronaldo becomes the first of the pair to reach 1,000. With only 22 goals remaining, the landmark is within his immediate reach.