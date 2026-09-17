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Cameras catch Lionel Messi arguing with MLS Commissioner Don Garber after Inter Miami's win

Messi’s Campeones Cup joy overshadowed by tense on-camera clash with Garber

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi runs under a light rain during the Campeones Cup final football match between Inter Miami CF and Mexico's Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, on September 16, 2026.
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi runs under a light rain during the Campeones Cup final football match between Inter Miami CF and Mexico's Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, on September 16, 2026.
AFP-CHANDAN KHANNA

Dubai: Lionel Messi was visibly unhappy with MLS commissioner Don Garber during the trophy celebrations after Inter Miami won the Campeones Cup on Thursday (Wednesday in United States).

Cameras caught Messi approaching Garber twice during the ceremony, with the Argentina star appearing animated as he spoke to the MLS commissioner. Garber was seen asking Messi for something later, but the Inter Miami captain appeared to refuse before continuing the heated exchange.

The incident came moments after Miami secured a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul to lift the Campeones Cup. The annual competition pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the Liga MX Campeón de Campeones winner, bringing together the champions of the United States and Canada and Mexico.

Messi opened the scoring for Miami with a header before Casemiro doubled the advantage in the 81st minute to seal the victory. The Argentine scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami.

The trophy ceremony then provided an unexpected moment as Messi and Garber were involved in the exchange in front of the cameras. The exact reason for the conversation was not immediately clear, although Messi appeared frustrated during the interaction.

Garber has served as MLS commissioner since 1999 and has overseen the league during a period of significant growth, including the arrival of several high-profile international players.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and has since become one of the biggest figures in Major League Soccer.

His latest trophy adds another piece of silverware to his time in Miami, but the celebrations were briefly overshadowed by the unusual exchange with the league’s long-serving commissioner.

Related Topics:
Lionel MessiInter Miami

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