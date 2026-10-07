Lionel Messi’s Kids: All you need to know about the Argentine legend’s three children

Meet Lionel Messi's three sons and their journey in football.
Dubai: Lionel Messi may have spent much of his career in the spotlight, but away from football, the Argentina legend has built a family with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons.
All three boys have developed a love for football and are now part of the Inter Miami Academy, where their father continues to play.
Born on November 2, 2012, Thiago is Messi and Roccuzzo’s eldest son. He began playing football at a young age and was previously part of the Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain youth systems before joining Inter Miami after his father moved to the MLS club.
The 13-year-old is currently listed in Inter Miami’s U15 academy squad for the 2026-27 season.
Messi has described Thiago as the most thoughtful and organised of his sons, with a preference for playing in midfield.
Mateo was born on September 11, 2015. Messi has previously described his second son as highly competitive, saying he does not like losing. He is also well known for his viral interaction with Luis Suarez and is known for trolling Messi during some of his losses.
Mateo has followed his older brother into Inter Miami’s academy and is listed in the club’s U12 squad for the 2026-27 season. He recently attracted attention after captaining Inter Miami Academy to the Naples Cup title.
The youngest of the three, Ciro was born on March 10, 2018. He is currently listed in Inter Miami’s U9 squad.
Ciro made headlines in 2026 after scoring two goals in a championship match and has also gained attention for his attacking style. Messi has described him as the most explosive of his sons, particularly in one-on-one situations.
While all three are following their father into football, Messi has said he wants his sons to pursue whatever makes them happy, whether that means football or another path.