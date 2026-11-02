Lionel Messi set to become first player to retain MLS Golden Boot since 2005

At 39, Leo is closing in on a historic MLS record after scoring a stunner
Lionel Messi continues to defy age, and at 39, the Argentine superstar is closing in on another piece of football history.
Messi scored a stunning late winner as Inter Miami came from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1 in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday.
The goal took his tally to 26 league goals this season, putting him four ahead of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa in the Golden Boot race.
And here is where things get interesting.
No player has managed to retain the MLS Golden Boot since the award switched to a goals based format in 2005. The award was previously determined using a points system involving goals and assists.
Even now, If two players finish level on goals, assists are used as the first tiebreaker, followed by fewer minutes played.
Messi now has the chance to create history.
With just one regular season match remaining, the eight time Ballon d'Or winner is in a commanding position to achieve something special.
New England took the lead in the 53rd minute through Dániel Gazdag, leaving Miami with plenty of work to do.
But Messi had other ideas.
In the 69th minute, the Argentine played a part in the equaliser as Germán Berterame headed home following a clever move involving Telasco Segovia.
Then came the moment of magic.
In the 83rd minute, Messi danced past defenders before firing a beautiful left footed shot beyond goalkeeper Matt Turner.
It was vintage Messi. A moment of individual brilliance when his team needed him the most.
The victory also lifted Inter Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points.
Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and is currently playing his fourth MLS season.
He won his first Golden Boot in 2025 after scoring 29 goals in 28 regular season appearances, becoming the first Inter Miami player to claim the award.
He also contributed 19 assists during that remarkable campaign.
Interestingly, while several players have won the MLS Golden Boot more than once, none has managed to retain it since the award switched to a goals based format in 2005.
Chris Wondolowski won it in 2010 and 2012, while Bradley Wright Phillips claimed the honour in 2014 and 2016.
Now Messi has a chance to do something neither managed.
The eight time Ballon d'Or winner has already made MLS history by becoming the first player to win consecutive Most Valuable Player awards in 2024 and 2025.
Another Golden Boot would add yet another remarkable achievement to his extraordinary career.
One important detail is that the MLS Golden Boot is decided entirely on regular season goals.
Goals scored during the playoffs do not count towards the award.
That means Messi has just one more opportunity to increase his tally before the Golden Boot race concludes.
Inter Miami host Charlotte FC on November 7 in their final regular season match.
With 26 goals and a four goal advantage over Musa, Messi is in a commanding position.
At 39, the Argentine continues to prove that age is just a number.