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Messi strikes late as Inter Miami come from behind to beat New England 2-1

Miami overtakes New England in Eastern Conference after dramatic victory

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF shoots during the MLS match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF shoots during the MLS match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
AFP-MADDIE MEYER

Lionel Messi struck seven minutes from time to complete a second-half comeback as Inter Miami beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday night.

The win tightens the race for top Eastern Conference seeding.

New England, on a four-game winning streak, controlled much of a scoreless first half. By the break they led 6-3 on shots and 27-11 in dangerous attacks, but could not break through.

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Dániel Gazdag finally gave the hosts the lead in the 53rd minute. Miami made changes in the 63rd and 64th minutes and equalized in the 69th.

German Berterame headed home after a scramble involving Messi and Telasco Segovia.

Messi settled it in the 83rd, dribbling past Brooklyn Raines and finishing with a left-footed shot across goal. A late VAR check did not change the score.

Miami finished with 13 shots to New England’s nine, six on target to five. The Revolution had 52% possession and a 7-1 corner edge.

Miami committed 16 fouls and collected three yellow cards to the hosts’ one.

Miami arrived after a 2-0 loss at Red Bull New York and a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati, so the win steadies a shaky week. By my count they move to 59 points, one ahead of New England on 58, with one round left.

Highlights

  • 25': Miami’s Gonzalo Luján is booked.

  • Half-time: 0-0, with New England ahead on shots and dangerous attacks.

  • 53': Gazdag puts New England 1-0 up.

  • 63'–64': Miami make two quick substitutions.

  • 69': Berterame’s header levels it.

  • 83': Messi’s winner.

  • 90+6': New England receive a late yellow card.

Goals

  • Dániel Gazdag, 53' (New England): 1-0

  • German Berterame, 69' (Inter Miami): 1-1

  • Lionel Messi, 83' (Inter Miami): 1-2

The result tightens the Eastern Conference seeding race, gives Miami a one-point edge over New England and momentum heading into the playoffs, and ends the Revolution’s four-game winning streak at a key moment.

What’s next

Miami host Charlotte FC on Nov. 7 in what appears to be their regular-season finale, favoured at 63%. New England play one last regular-season match before the Nov. 8 close, with seeding unsettled.

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