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Messi sees penalty saved as Nashville routs Inter Miami in MLS

Messi struck both posts in second-half stoppage time

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AFP
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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after missing a penalty during the MLS match between Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park on August 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after missing a penalty during the MLS match between Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park on August 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
AFP

Lionel Messi missed yet another penalty and was booked as Inter Miami suffered a 4-1 loss at Nashville on Saturday in a top-of-the-table MLS clash.

England's Sam Surridge and Germany's Hany Mukhtar scored second-half goals for the hosts in a showdown between the Major League Soccer overall leaders.

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Argentina and Miami captain Messi was denied from the penalty spot in the first half and issued a yellow card in the 59th minute but also assisted Inter's lone goal.

Messi struck both posts in second-half stoppage time.

Nashville leads MLS with 43 points and a record of 13-2 with four drawn while Inter Miami are second on 38 points.

Nashville had already knocked Miami out of this year's CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16.

Defending MLS champion Miami, which had been a league-best 8-1-1 on the road, saw a seven-match undefeated MLS run snapped as Nashville remained unbeaten at home in the MLS campaign.

Honduran defender Andy Najar scored with a header in the 17th minute to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Miami had a chance to equalise with a Messi penalty kick in the 23rd minute but Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his weak effort.

Messi's record from the penalty spot is poor by his sky-high standards, including missing twice at the World Cup.

The visitors netted the equalizer three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Venezuelan Telasco Segovia blasted in a right-footed shot off an assist by Messi.

Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player, put Nashville back in front in the 49th minute.

Surridge gave Nashville a 3-1 lead and Mukhtar added his second in the 63rd for extra insurance as the hosts pulled away.

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