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Lionel Messi returns after World Cup heartbreak in Miami draw

The Argentine captain came off the bench in the 53rd minute

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
AFP

Lionel Messi made his long-awaited return to competitive football after Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain, but Inter Miami were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer.

The Argentine captain came off the bench in the 53rd minute, marking his first appearance since the World Cup final. Fellow Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul also returned to action, starting in midfield for Miami.

Messi was unable to make an immediate impact on the scoresheet, although he went close twice in the second half. His best chance came deep into stoppage time, but his effort drifted wide as Miami failed to snatch a late winner.

The match had kicked off 40 minutes late due to a weather delay.

Instead, Luis Suarez continued his rich vein of form. The Uruguayan opened the scoring in the 16th minute, netting his 10th goal of the MLS season and his seventh in his last four matches.

Columbus restored parity in the 34th minute when Casemiro inadvertently diverted Hugo Picard’s cross into his own net while attempting to clear the danger.

Inter Miami regained the lead just before half-time through Noah Allen. The defender headed home Suarez’s cross for his first goal of the season.

The visitors, however, had the final word. Brais Mendez, making his Columbus debut following his move from Spain’s Real Sociedad, curled home a brilliant free-kick in the 84th minute that beat Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo to secure a point.

The result ended Inter Miami’s six-match winning streak and left them second in the Eastern Conference standings with 38 points from 18 matches, two behind leaders Nashville SC, who also played out a 2-2 draw against DC United. Columbus moved to 20 points as they continued their push for a playoff spot.

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footballLionel MessiInter Miami

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