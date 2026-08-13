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Lionel Messi returns after father's death but Miami knocked out of Leagues Cup

Messi flies back for do-or-die clash but Leon rally to dump Miami out of Cup

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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) stands on the field during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Club León, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Miami.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) stands on the field during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Club León, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Miami.
AP

Miami: Lionel Messi made an emotional return Wednesday following his father's death and hints at retirement, but it wasn't enough for his Inter Miami side who were knocked out of the Leagues Cup in a 3-2 loss to Mexico's Leon.

The Miami captain flew back to Florida from Argentina on Tuesday night after attending his father's funeral and came on at half-time to a massive ovation.

The Argentina captain, 39, attended the funeral of his father, Jorge, on Sunday.

Jorge, who was his son's agent, died last week at the age of 68.

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On Wednesday morning Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father on social media, admitting that he wasn't sure he wanted to continue playing football.

"I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to go on," Messi wrote. "I just played football, and now I have serious doubts about continuing to do so for much longer."

Miami led 1-0 but two goals from Colombian Daniel Arcila fueled Leon's come-from-behind victory, which made them the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament between MLS and LigaMx clubs.

Messi had made himself available to coach Guillermo Hoyos for Miami's do-or-die attempt to advance in the Leagues Cup.

They were without Messi when they lost a second group stage match against Monterrey and needed a victory to have any hope of moving on.

It's the first time Miami have been knocked out in the opening phase since the tournament's expansion in 2023.

Miami won it all that year with Messi, shortly after he arrived at the Florida franchise alongside Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Miami reached the 2025 final but were thrashed 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders -- a match marked by a brawl after the final whistle which led to Luis Suarez being suspended for all of this year's tournament.

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