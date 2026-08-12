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Ronaldo sends message of support to Messi following father’s death

The 41-year-old left a message of support beneath Messi’s tribute to his late father

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Nothing but respect between two of football's greatest ever players
Nothing but respect between two of football's greatest ever players
AP

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has put his rivalry with Lionel Messi to one side, offering a heartfelt message of support following the death of the Argentine’s father.

Messi was left mourning the loss of his father, Jorge, who died aged 68 following a long illness. Jorge had played a hugely influential role in his son’s life and career, serving as his agent from a young age.

The 39-year-old shared a picture of himself with his father on Instagram, alongside the heartfelt caption “Te amo, pa”, which translates to “I love you, Dad.”

Amid the outpouring of support for Messi, one particular comment has caught the attention of football fans around the world.

Ronaldo has always been an advocate for family over football, and he proved it again with his message of support to his greatest rival.

The Al Nassr star offered his support in the comments, writing: “A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength.”

Ronaldo’s comment has received more than 1 million likes, but perhaps more significantly, it highlights the immense respect that exists between the two footballing greats, despite the fierce rivalry between their fans.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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footballLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo

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