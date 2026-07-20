Shoaib Akhtar's football panel appearance leaves fans unimpressed

“Now, if you look at Lionel Messi … I know I’m being a bit blunt here. But Messi is on another level. Ronaldo is nowhere close to Messi in terms of football. Just watch Messi’s gravitational pull on the pitch. He gets knocked down, gets back up, and keeps going. Ronaldo is incredible too, look at the work he has done. But again, Messi is different,” he added.