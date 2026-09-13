Watch: Lionel Messi scores stunner but Inter Miami held by Nashville

Nashville strengthen their position at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference
Lionel Messi produced another moment of magic, but his brilliance was not enough to earn Inter Miami all three points as Nashville SC snatched a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser in Major League Soccer on Sunday.
The Argentine superstar scored a stunning 20-yard left-footed strike to put Miami ahead, but Sam Surridge struck in stoppage time to deny the hosts victory.
Miami suffered an early setback when Nashville took the lead in the fourth minute. Surridge finished from Andy Najar’s pass to give the visitors a quick advantage. Inter Miami responded in the 19th minute when Nashville defender Reed Baker-Whiting put the ball into his own net to level the contest.
Messi then came close to putting Miami ahead before half-time. His powerful long-range effort in the 27th minute took a deflection off a defender, with the teams going into the break level at 1-1.
Miami increased the pressure after the restart and eventually took the lead in the 62nd minute through Messi.
The forward received a pass from Rodrigo De Paul and, with his first touch, unleashed a precise angled shot with his left foot that flew past the Nashville goalkeeper.
The goal was Messi’s 19th of the MLS season and appeared to have put Miami on course for victory.
However, Surridge scored his second goal of the night in the 91st minute to make it 2-2 and rescue a point for the visitors.
The draw extended Nashville’s unbeaten run against Inter Miami to four consecutive matches this season.
Nashville also strengthened their position at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference, moving nine points clear of second-placed Inter Miami.