Lionel Messi’s son Mateo leads Inter Miami Academy to Naples Cup title

The 13-year-old has been following in his famous father’s footsteps
Lionel Messi’s son Mateo Messi has added another memorable chapter to his early football journey after captaining the Inter Miami Academy to the Naples Cup title.
Mateo, one of Lionel Messi’s three sons, took on the captain’s role as Inter Miami Academy emerged as champions of the Naples Cup. The achievement has attracted significant attention online, with football fans celebrating another milestone in the young Messi’s developing career.
The 13-year-old has been following in his famous father’s footsteps by developing his football skills at Inter Miami’s academy. While his father has established himself as one of the greatest players in football history, Mateo is beginning to make his own mark at youth level.
Social media users were quick to react to the achievement, with several posts highlighting Mateo’s role in the academy’s success. One widely shared post described him as the captain who led Inter Miami Academy to become champions of the Naples Cup.
Mateo has previously attracted attention for his footballing ability and competitive personality, but the Naples Cup success could prove to be one of his most notable achievements so far.