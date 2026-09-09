The Segunda Division club sacked their coach Claudio Barragan this Monday. The team has only managed to earn two points in four league matches. With them looking for a new coach under the ownership of Messi, a new era awaits for Eldense.

According to Forbes, Messi has a net worth $1.1 billion (Dh4.03 billion), which suggest he won't have trouble making an offer. The Inter Miami star will become an owner of two Spanish football clubs simultaneously. However, he may need to make some major changes to guide Eldense to a success path.

Last year, Eldense was purchased by an international investment group of Colombian descent led by businessman Juan Carlos Trujillo. Ricardo Pini, an Argentine investor, also showed interest in the club for a reported €12 million bid (Dh51.2 million). While that deal didn't complete, his fellow countryman now pursuits the same club

According to Marca and ESPN, he has a verbal agreement with the current owners of the team to become the majority shareholder of the club, similar to his stake in UE Cornella. The completion of the transfer in the ownership could be completed in few days following legal and contractual procedures.

As per recent reports, Messi has no plans to stop his latest spending spree. The FC Barcelona legend continues his footprint in Spain as he is expected to buy stakes of the newly promoted Second division club CD Eldense. The club that dons the same colors as Barca will have Messi as their new owner.

Dubai: Lionel Messi received his 17th career Ballon d'Or nomination yesterday, however, the Argentine has other plans to occupy himself with. He recently completed the acquisition of UE Cornella, a club from the fifth tier of Spanish football.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.