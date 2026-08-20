Messi scores emotional first goal since father’s death

Messi’s father and longtime representative died aged 68 in Rosario on August 8
Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the death of his father, Jorge, earlier this month as Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw by Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.
Messi’s father and longtime representative died aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina, on August 8. The Argentine superstar had returned to action following the bereavement but had failed to score in his previous two appearances.
At Subaru Park, Messi found the net in the 26th minute to put Inter Miami 2-1 ahead. The 39-year-old shook off his marker before curling a trademark left-footed effort into the far corner.
Messi shared a restrained celebration with his teammates, briefly allowing himself a smile, before pointing toward the sky in his customary tribute.
The Inter Miami captain had also played a key role in his side’s opening goal five minutes earlier. He picked out Luis Suarez’s run down the left, with the Uruguayan’s cross eventually finding young American Daniel Pinter, who finished from close range.
Philadelphia, however, fought back to claim a point. Indiana Vassilev had opened the scoring in the 11th minute, while Neil Pierre headed home in the 58th minute to make it 2-2.
Messi moved to 13 league goals for the season, taking him into second place in the MLS scoring charts, three behind Dallas forward Peter Musa.
The draw extended Miami’s winless run to four matches. They were previously beaten 3-2 by Mexican side Leon in the Leagues Cup and then suffered a 4-1 MLS defeat to Nashville, with Messi missing a penalty in the latter.
Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos admitted his side were disappointed not to take all three points.
“We came to win but we couldn’t,” Hoyos said. “We’re not happy with the draw because we don’t like it, but now we need to try to rest and think about the next game, which is in less than 72 hours.”