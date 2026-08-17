Ronaldo’s final season: Everything he can still achieve

If this season is the end, the Portuguese legend will want to go out on a high
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost every trophy and individual award possible during his illustrious career, which has now spanned more than two decades. But after revealing that he expects the 2026/27 campaign to be his last, the Portugal superstar will have one final opportunity to add to his remarkable legacy and leave the game with even more records, trophies and milestones to his name.
There is still plenty to play for this season, both at club and international level, while Ronaldo will also have a number of individual milestones within reach. When he does eventually retire, there is little doubt he will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.
With the Saudi Pro League title finally secured last season, Ronaldo now has the chance to help Al Nassr make it back-to-back league triumphs in 2026/27. The club ended a seven-year wait for the championship last season, with Ronaldo scoring 28 league goals as they finished champions.
There are also two domestic cup competitions up for grabs. Al Nassr will compete for the King’s Cup, while the Saudi Super Cup provides another opportunity for Ronaldo to add to his trophy collection. After finally winning the league, completing a domestic treble would be a huge way for the Portuguese star to approach the final chapter of his Al Nassr career.
Then there is the AFC Champions League, where Ronaldo will be desperate for redemption.
Al Nassr were left embarrased last season in the tournaments secondary competition, AFC Champions League 2, reaching the final before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka in Riyadh.
After winning the league title last season, Al Nassr will play in the main tournament and would therefore be particularly meaningful for Ronaldo, who will be looking to make sure his final season in Saudi Arabia ends with Asian silverware rather than another painful near-miss.
While Ronaldo’s final World Cup did not go to plan, with Portugal knocked out in the last 16 by eventual champions Spain, he still has one more chance to lift international silverware before potentially calling time on his career.
Portugal will compete in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with the finals scheduled for June 2027.
The country are the reigning Nations League champions after beating Spain in the 2025 final, meaning Ronaldo could potentially lead his country to back-to-back titles. Victory would also see him claim a third Nations League trophy, adding another piece of international silverware to an already remarkable collection.
While trophies are a huge part of any footballer’s legacy, Ronaldo has never shied away from the importance of individual accolades and personal milestones. A sixth Ballon d’Or is unlikely to be within reach, but there is arguably an even bigger individual achievement on the horizon… 1,000 career goals.
Ronaldo first revealed his ambition to reach the remarkable milestone two years ago and, currently sitting on 976 goals, he needs another 24 during the 2026/27 campaign to get there.
Reaching four figures would be an unprecedented landmark and could provide the perfect individual finale to his career. On top of that, Ronaldo will also have the chance to add further individual honours through the season, including the Saudi Pro League’s end-of-season awards, should he once again produce at the level he has shown throughout his time in the kingdom.