Is Cristiano Ronaldo all set to retire from International football?

Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended in Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Spain
As the FIFA World Cup concluded on Sunday with Spain defeating Argentina to lift the trophy, speculation has intensified over the international future of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with reports suggesting the veteran forward is preparing to retire from international football after an extraordinary 23-year career.
Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain. Ahead of that match, the 41-year-old had hinted that the tournament would be his last on the biggest stage.
“Let this be my last World Cup; it is my last World Cup, and I hope tomorrow won’t be my last match,” Ronaldo had said.
Now, social media reports claim Ronaldo could make his final appearance for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales at Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Thursday, September 24.
According to the post by a journalist a Portuguese football agent told him the match is expected to be Ronaldo’s “last dance” in national colours.
“I was talking with a Portuguese agent, and he told me that what he thinks is ‘news’ is that Cristiano Ronaldo will retire internationally after just one appearance with Portugal.
“He will play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League; the match will be at Lisbon club stadium, Jose Alvalade,” the post read.
It further added, the agent believes the venue is significant because it is where Ronaldo’s senior career began with Sporting CP, making it the ideal setting for him to bid farewell to the national team and bring the curtain down on his international career.
If the reports prove true, Ronaldo will end one of the greatest international careers in football history.
Since making his Portugal debut in 2003, he has become the highest goalscorer in men’s international football with 146 goals, while also contributing 46 assists. He is also the most-capped player in international football history, having represented Portugal 233 times.
During his remarkable journey with the national team, Ronaldo captained Portugal to three major trophies: UEFA Euro 2016, the UEFA Nations League in 2019, and the 2025 UEFA Nations League, cementing his legacy as the country’s greatest-ever footballer.