Legend hints this season could be his last after emotional World Cup exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his clearest indication yet that his playing career could be nearing its end, saying he believes the current season may be his final year in football.
Speaking to Vogue in an interview with his wife Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo said he was preparing for the possibility of stepping away from the sport after more than two decades at the top.
The Portugal forward said he wants to leave behind a lasting legacy and has already considered how he will spend his time once football is no longer part of his daily life.
Ronaldo said he hopes to travel, play more padel and enjoy time with his family after years of training, competition and sacrifice.
The comments come after Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended in the last 16 against eventual champions Spain.
Ronaldo had already confirmed that the tournament would be his final World Cup, although he had not previously revealed when he planned to retire from football altogether.
Reflecting on his international career, Ronaldo said he had no regrets and believed he had given everything to the game.
He also praised the atmosphere surrounding the tournament, describing the latest World Cup as one of the most emotionally memorable of his career.
The day will come. But I’ll be honest. Whatever happens, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1,000%. Because I’ve given everything in football. I don’t need it, I have a good life, but it’s about passion. I play football because I love it… You have to enjoy every day. And I’ve scored three goals [at this World Cup], I’m not doing too badly, right?Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo’s decision to end his World Cup appearances means he is set to miss the 2030 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco.
The 41-year-old scored three goals during this year’s competition, but Portugal ultimately fell short of another deep run.
Ronaldo’s comments come with his Al Nassr contract still running until June 2027.
He has not announced a definitive retirement date, meaning his remarks do not necessarily rule out continuing beyond the timeframe he mentioned.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has spent more than 25 years playing at the highest level and remains one of football’s most recognisable figures.
Ronaldo’s interview also comes shortly after his marriage to Rodríguez.
The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, with their five children attending.
Rodríguez told Vogue that they opted for a private ceremony before planning a larger celebration, choosing an approach that would be more unusual for their family.