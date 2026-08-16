Cristiano Ronaldo watches as Al Nassr give Ange Postecoglou a dream start

Reigning Saudi Arabian champions secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Fateh
Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the stands as Ange Postecoglou made a dream start to his competitive reign, guiding the reigning Saudi Arabian champions to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Fateh overnight.
Ronaldo returned to Al Nassr after an extended break following the World Cup and his recent wedding. In his absence, Postecoglou’s side made light work of Al Fateh to move top of the table after the opening round.
Angelo opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Portuguese star Joao Felix doubled the advantage just before half-time with a brilliant piece of skill, dancing into the box before finding the net.
New signing Samu Costa completed the victory after the break, scoring just minutes after coming off the bench to make his debut.
“Cristiano is here today, and he is always present with us,” Postecoglou said at his post-match press conference.
“The most important thing now is recovery, especially as we have only two days after this match, and afterwards we will determine the decision on the players’ participation according to their readiness.
“As I said before the match, we have a strong team, and there are important players who did not take part today.
“But what matters to me is that all the players who did take part, whether they started the match or came on during it, delivered a wonderful performance,” he added.