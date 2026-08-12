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Cristiano Ronaldo is finally married to Georgina Rodríguez

The coulple married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Cristiano Ronaldo is finally married to Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married. The Portuguese football superstar, 41, has tied the knot with his longtime partner model Georgina in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11.

The couple confirmed the news in a joint social media post on Tuesday evening, sharing a photo of their hands showing off matching gold wedding bands. Ronaldo captioned the post simply: “C❤️G”.

The ceremony was described as a “private and intimate moment” attended by the couple’s five children.

The wedding comes exactly one year after Rodríguez, 32, announced their engagement on social media on August 11 last year. She shared a picture of her hand resting on Ronaldo’s, giving fans a glimpse of her large oval-shaped diamond ring.

Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” Rodríguez wrote at the time, which translates to, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez are parents to five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 9, daughter Alana, 8, daughter Bella, 4, and Cristiano Jr., 16, whom Ronaldo welcomed from a previous relationship.

Ronaldo first met Rodríguez in 2017 when she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. The pair made their red-carpet debut at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017, before making their relationship Instagram official a few months later when Ronaldo shared a picture with Rodríguez.

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