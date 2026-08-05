Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wedding this weekend? Here’s what we know

A look at the reported wedding plans, including the venue, guests and lavish menu
For years, fans have waited to see when Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez would finally get married. After almost a decade together, the couple have become one of football’s most recognisable power pairs, with wedding speculation following them almost as closely as their careers.
Rumours intensified last year when Rodríguez shared a photo last year wearing a dazzling diamond ring, prompting widespread reports that the pair were engaged. Now, fresh reports suggest their long-awaited wedding could finally be around the corner.
The couple are reportedly planning a private ceremony in Ronaldo’s hometown of Madeira, Portugal, surrounded by their five children, close family and lifelong friends. While neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has confirmed the plans, the reports have once again sparked global interest.
According to multiple reports, the wedding is expected to take place on Saturday, August 8, although the couple have not officially confirmed the date.
Portuguese media reports claim the ceremony will be held at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, where Ronaldo was born and raised.
The celebrations are then expected to continue at the luxury Savoy Palace Hotel, where several floors have reportedly been reserved for guests. Neither the cathedral nor the hotel has confirmed hosting the event.
Madeira holds deep personal significance for Ronaldo.
The Portuguese island is where the Al Nassr star was born and spent his childhood before embarking on one of football’s greatest careers. It is also home to the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum and the airport named in his honour, making it a fitting location should the reported plans prove accurate.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez have not released an official guest list. Speculation grew after a post on X claimed to have leaked the invitees. According to the post, those expected to attend include former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Vin Diesel, Piers Morgan, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr teammates, Rodrygo, Rihanna, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Jennifer Lopez, Khabib Nurmagomedov, IShowSpeed, Drake and Travis Scott.
The reported guest list quickly went viral, with many fans noticing one high-profile omission – Lionel Messi. Social media users debated whether Ronaldo’s long-time rival would receive an invitation, although there has been no indication from either camp that Messi will attend.
No verified guest list has been made public, with reports suggesting the celebration will mainly include immediate family, the couple’s five children and a close circle of friends and long-time associates.
Another topic generating online discussion is the reported menu.
Portuguese media suggest guests could enjoy traditional Madeiran cuisine alongside gourmet dishes prepared by renowned chefs, with locally sourced seafood expected to feature prominently. However, no official details have been released.