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Cristiano Ronaldo makes Hollywood leap with scripted TV debut and executive producer role in gritty football drama ‘Day 1s’

Ronaldo expands his empire, joining Henry and Damian Lewis in high-stakes football series

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered football, built a billion-dollar brand and broken countless records. Now, the Portuguese icon is setting his sights on Hollywood.

The Al-Nassr captain is making his scripted television debut with Day 1s, a football drama that has already assembled an A-list line-up featuring former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Homeland and Billions star Damian Lewis, British rapper Dave and newcomer Carlotta Banat.

But Ronaldo isn't just lending his famous face to the project. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also serving as executive producer, signaling that this is far more than another celebrity cameo. It's his boldest move yet into the entertainment business.

"This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures," Ronaldo said while announcing the project, according to The Daily Star.

The series is being developed by UR•Marv Studios, the production company Ronaldo co-founded with filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, the director behind the Kingsman franchise and Kick-Ass. The pair launched the studio with the ambition of shaking up traditional film and television production.

Vaughn has previously said Ronaldo has "created stories on the pitch that I could never have written," adding that he was excited to bring those storytelling instincts to the screen.

According to The Sun, cameras are already rolling at Barnet FC's stadium in north-west London, with Henry recently spotted on set.

Unlike feel-good football stories, Day 1s dives into the power plays happening behind the scenes. The drama follows Stanley Dalton, a fictional elite football agent played by Damian Lewis, as he navigates the glamorous—and often ruthless—world of modern football.

The concept comes from football agent Darren Dein, who also executive produces the series and represents Henry.

Industry insiders quoted by The Sun believe the project has all the ingredients of a streaming heavyweight. While comparisons with Ted Lasso are inevitable, this isn't another football sitcom. Expect a grittier, more dramatic look at the beautiful game, sprinkled with moments of humour rather than driven by them.

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