Ronaldo’s living room vows, looming retirement and plans for life beyond football
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez chose an intimate family setting for their wedding, exchanging vows in the living room of their home surrounded by their children.
The couple revealed that they wanted the ceremony to reflect their everyday life rather than a traditional lavish celebration, creating a personal memory their family could cherish for years.
Rodríguez said the couple chose their living room because it was the place where their family shares everyday moments.
“We’ve chosen to do it in the living room of our house here, where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives,” she told Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.
She said she wanted their children to remember the wedding as a special family moment.
“In 30 years’ time I want the children to think, ‘Something wonderful happened at this table — the wedding vows of our parents,’” Rodríguez said.
Ronaldo, 41, joked that the table might not remain the same forever, saying: “It probably won’t be the same table. We might change the decor.”
Ronaldo and Rodríguez, 32, reportedly married on August 10, marking 10 years since they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez worked.
Rodríguez said the couple could hold a larger celebration in the future with family and friends, but wanted their first ceremony to remain private and meaningful.
She explained that the past year had been filled with football commitments, work, competitions and raising their children, making an intimate wedding the right choice.
The wedding came at a major turning point in Ronaldo’s personal and professional life, with the Portugal captain recently suggesting that his football career could be approaching its final stage.
In an interview with Vogue, Ronaldo said the current season could “probably” be his last year in football and that he wanted to leave behind a “spectacular legacy”.
The Al Nassr forward, who turns 41, has previously said retirement was approaching but had not given a clear timeline for ending his career.
Ronaldo said he has already started thinking about life beyond football and wants to spend more time with his family and explore new interests.
“I have my future all mapped out,” he told Vogue, adding that he wants to travel more, play padel and enjoy the achievements earned after 25 years of sacrifice.
He had earlier indicated that the 2026 World Cup would likely be his final appearance at the tournament.
Ronaldo began his professional career at Sporting CP before moving to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in January 2023.
His nine years at Real Madrid remain the most successful period of his career. In 438 appearances for the Spanish club, he scored a record 450 goals and became one of football’s most decorated players.
Ronaldo is father to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 16, and twins Eva and Mateo, 9, who were born via surrogacy in 2017.
He and Rodríguez also have daughters Alana, 8, and Bella, 4. Their son Ángel died at birth.
Rodríguez has previously spoken about the loss in her documentary series I Am Georgina, describing it as one of the hardest moments of her life.
She said her family remains her priority and that she is grateful for the life they have built together.
With inputs from AFP, IANS