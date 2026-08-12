Who is Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime love and now wife?

Portuguese superstar and Spanish model tied the knot on Tuesday in Cascais, Lisbon
Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez are officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on Tuesday in a civil ceremony in Cascais, a coastal town near Lisbon, Portugal. The wedding was a “private and intimate moment” attended by the couple’s five children.
Ronaldo, 41, and Rodriguez, 32, confirmed the news in a joint social media post featuring a picture of their wedding rings. The couple has been together for around a decade after first meeting in Madrid.
“After 10 years together, we have made it official,” the couple announced on social media.
Georgina Rodriguez is a Spanish model, influencer, dancer and businesswoman. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she moved to Jaca, Spain, with her family when she was a child and later relocated to Madrid in pursuit of a career.
Rodriguez developed a passion for dance from a young age and trained as a ballerina before eventually moving into the fashion industry. In Madrid, she worked as a luxury sales assistant, including at Gucci, where she met Ronaldo.
At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid and was already one of the biggest names in world football. Rodriguez has previously spoken about their first meeting and how their relationship developed from a chance encounter at the luxury store.
Her documentary series, I Am Georgina, later offered viewers a glimpse into her relationship with Ronaldo and her journey from working in retail to becoming a global celebrity.
After meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez transitioned into modelling and went on to work with several major fashion brands and appear in prominent magazines and publications.
She also expanded into business. In 2021, she launched her own fashion label, OM by G, and has since been involved in several commercial ventures. She was also associated with the hair restoration company Insparya, which was co-founded by Ronaldo.
Rodriguez has developed a particularly strong presence on social media, where she has more than 77 million Instagram followers. Her online profile has made her one of the most followed personalities in the Spanish-speaking world.
Her biggest television project has been Netflix’s I Am Georgina, a reality series that premiered in 2022 and has run for three seasons. The show follows her personal life, career, family and relationship with Ronaldo.
Rodriguez is the mother of two of Ronaldo’s children, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. She has also played a central role in raising Ronaldo’s other children – Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.
The couple’s five children attended their wedding ceremony in Cascais, making the occasion a private family celebration.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have remained together for around 10 years, regularly sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. Despite their enormous public profiles, they had not officially married until now.