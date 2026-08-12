Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding: Why everyone got the venue and £10m budget wrong

"If the ring is already north of £1.5 million as reported, you can be certain the wedding budget will be many times that," he said. "We could be looking at £10 million-plus once you factor in a destination venue, couture wardrobes, world-class entertainment, VIP travel, and global security, the kind of scale you'd expect for one of the most talked-about weddings since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez."