From Post Malone to Tom Cruise: Has the World Cup become the world’s biggest entertainment franchise?

Then came Jennifer Hudson, dressed in a striking white ensemble, standing atop a gleaming gold platform as she delivered a powerhouse performance against a backdrop of performers carrying the flags of every participating nation. Robbie Williams swaggered onto the pitch in an electric blue outfit, joined by Nicole Scherzinger, equally radiant in blue, turning the World Cup into what felt like a sold-out stadium concert.

Long before Spain and Argentina settled into the biggest match of their lives, the spotlight belonged elsewhere. Post Malone strode onto the stage in his trademark cowboy hat, jeans and boots—a look that screamed Americana—and used football's grandest stage to debut a brand-new song. Internet sensation IShowSpeed followed, bouncing across the stage with his trademark high-octane energy, before Swae Lee kept the party going.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.