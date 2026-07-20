Hollywood meets football: Matt Damon, Tom Cruise and a galaxy of stars turn FIFA World Cup final into the hottest ticket on Earth

World Cup final doubles as red-carpet event as stars flock to MetLife Stadium
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final wasn't just the biggest match in football — it became one of the year's most star-studded entertainment events, with Hollywood A-listers, music icons, athletes and business moguls packing MetLife Stadium to witness Spain's historic victory over Argentina.
Hours before kickoff, celebrities streamed through VIP entrances, drawing almost as much attention as the players warming up on the pitch.
Oscar winner Matt Damon was spotted alongside with fellow actor Tom Cruise (who actually gave a speech about togetherness and greatness), the longtime friends drawing cheers from fans as cameras followed them through the hospitality suites.
The pair, known for films including Ocean's Eleven and Ford v Ferrari, were among dozens of Hollywood stars attending football's biggest spectacle.
Nearby, Oscar-winning actor Timothée Chalamet, an avid football supporter who has become a familiar face at major European matches, mingled with friends while taking in the pre-match atmosphere.
The celebrity lineup stretched well beyond Hollywood.
NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA superstar LeBron James, singer Justin Bieber (who made a soulfoul half-time performed), actor Orlando Bloom, comedian Kevin Hart, and filmmaker Spike Lee were all seen arriving throughout the afternoon, alongside business leaders and international dignitaries.
Music stars also turned the final into a red-carpet affair. Colombian singer J Balvin, rapper Travis Scott, and Latin music sensation Bad Bunny were among those spotted in luxury suites overlooking the pitch.
The final attracted royalty as well, with members of European royal families and senior political leaders joining FIFA officials and corporate executives for the tournament's showpiece event.
The celebrity attendance underscored how the expanded 48-team World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has blurred the line between global sporting event and entertainment extravaganza.
Outside the stadium, fans crowded around VIP entrances hoping for selfies or glimpses of their favorite stars.
Every arrival triggered waves of cheers, with social media quickly filling with photos of celebrities making their way into the venue.
Inside, celebrities appeared just as captivated as the nearly 83,000 fans watching Spain edge defending champion Argentina 1-0 to capture its second World Cup title.
Carlos Alcaraz brought the FIFA World Cup trophy onto the pitch ahead of the final, drawing huge cheers from the crowd as the Spanish tennis superstar took center stage before Spain's showdown with Argentina.
The reigning Wimbledon champion proudly carried football's most coveted prize during the pre-match ceremony at MetLife Stadium, adding another layer of Spanish star power to one of the biggest nights in sport. With Spain chasing a second World Cup title and Argentina looking to defend their crown, Alcaraz's appearance set the stage for an unforgettable final.
When Spain lifted the trophy, many of the famous faces stood applauding, joining supporters from around the world in celebrating the culmination of a month-long tournament that drew record crowds, blockbuster television audiences and unprecedented celebrity interest.
For one afternoon, football remained the main attraction — but the constellation of stars in the stands ensured the World Cup final felt every bit like Hollywood's biggest premiere.