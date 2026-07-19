Tom Cruise turns World Cup Final into Hollywood epic with blockbuster-style ode to football: It was truly over-the-top

From pitch to premiere: Tom Cruise gives World Cup final a movie-style gloss
If there was one person determined to remind everyone that America knows how to put on an over-the-top show, it was Tom Cruise.
Before Spain and Argentina kicked off football's biggest night, the Hollywood superstar lent his unmistakable voice to a gloriously orator-like narration that felt straight out of a blockbuster trailer. It was earnest, cinematic and unapologetically Hollywood—exactly the kind of grand spectacle you'd expect when the world's biggest sporting event lands on American soil.
"They began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world," Cruise declared as performers carrying the flags of every participating nation flooded the stadium.
If the brief was "make the world feel something," Cruise clearly understood the assignment.
His narration transformed a football tournament into an epic tale of dreams, hope and human connection, celebrating the 39-day journey across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Every line landed with the kind of dramatic gravitas that has powered his action films for decades.
"Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends, and reminds us of what we all have in common," he proclaimed, leaning fully into the emotional crescendo.
Even with Spain and Argentina preparing to battle for the trophy, Cruise reminded viewers that the World Cup belonged to everyone—from the players and volunteers to the millions of supporters who travelled across continents to witness history.
By the time he signed off with, "This is football. This is unity. And this... this is greatness," the ceremony had embraced its full blockbuster identity. It was theatrical. It was sentimental. It was larger than life. And, in true Tom Cruise fashion, subtlety never really entered the chat.
Love it or roll your eyes at the sheer scale of the sentiment, one thing was undeniable: the closing ceremony wasn't just introducing a football final—it was selling the biggest movie of the summer. Football just happened to be the star.