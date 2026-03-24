The couple’s latest post highlights their luxury lifestyle and iconic engagement ring
Dubai: Spanish influencer and model Georgina Rodríguez, best known for her relationship with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, sparked a flurry of attention on social media with a new Instagram post this week. The image, shared by Rodríguez on her personal account showcases an array of eye‑catching luxury items, sending fans and media outlets into a frenzy.
In the photo, Rodríguez and Ronaldo are seen together beside a rare Bugatti supercar, which alone commands very high seven‑figure valuations. Both are also wearing luxury watches on their wrists, adding to the opulent theme of the picture.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
What captured the most online attention, however, was the gleam of Rodríguez’s enormous diamond engagement ring, a piece initially revealed publicly when she and Ronaldo announced their engagement in August 2025. The engagement ring has continued to be a prominent feature in her social media posts and remains one of the most talked‑about celebrity jewelry pieces worldwide, according to beIN Sports the ring is valued between $10.9 million and $13 million
Together, the items featured in the picture have been assessed by some fans and commentators online, at a collective worth of around $20 million or even higher.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The image quickly made rounds beyond Rodríguez’s own Instagram followers, finding traction on fan accounts, celebrity news pages, and luxury lifestyle forums and many commented on the sheer scale of the wealth on display. Rodríguez, who has built a massive social media presence with over 72 million Instagram followers, regularly documents both personal milestones and glimpses into a luxury lifestyle that few experience firsthand and for fans, it’s a glimpse into their world.