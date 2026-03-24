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Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina sparks buzz with multi-million lifestyle

The couple’s latest post highlights their luxury lifestyle and iconic engagement ring

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
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Al-Nassr's new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C), his partner Georgina Rodriguez (2nd-L) and his children stand on the stage during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 3, 2023.
Al-Nassr's new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C), his partner Georgina Rodriguez (2nd-L) and his children stand on the stage during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 3, 2023.
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Dubai: Spanish influencer and model Georgina Rodríguez, best known for her relationship with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, sparked a flurry of attention on social media with a new Instagram post this week. The image, shared by Rodríguez on her personal account showcases an array of eye‑catching luxury items, sending fans and media outlets into a frenzy.

In the photo, Rodríguez and Ronaldo are seen together beside a rare Bugatti supercar, which alone commands very high seven‑figure valuations. Both are also wearing luxury watches on their wrists, adding to the opulent theme of the picture.

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What captured the most online attention, however, was the gleam of Rodríguez’s enormous diamond engagement ring, a piece initially revealed publicly when she and Ronaldo announced their engagement in August  2025. The engagement ring has continued to be a prominent feature in her social media posts and remains one of the most talked‑about celebrity jewelry pieces worldwide, according to beIN Sports the ring is valued between $10.9 million and $13 million

Together, the items featured in the picture have been assessed by some fans and commentators online, at a collective worth of around $20 million or even higher.

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The image quickly made rounds beyond Rodríguez’s own Instagram followers, finding traction on fan accounts, celebrity news pages, and luxury lifestyle forums and many commented on the sheer scale of the wealth on display. Rodríguez, who has built a massive social media presence with over 72 million Instagram followers, regularly documents both personal milestones and glimpses into a luxury lifestyle that few experience firsthand and for fans, it’s a glimpse into their world.

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