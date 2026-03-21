Ronaldo effect is real as Almeria shock Spain’s elite clubs

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Ronaldo’s presence has changed the club
When Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a 25% stake in UD Almería through his CR7 Sports Investments, many thought it was just another business move. But it is already turning into something much bigger.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has now confirmed that Ronaldo’s presence has changed the club in a big way, especially off the pitch.
Speaking during the presentation of La Liga’s 2024–25 economic report, Tebas praised Ronaldo’s impact and pointed to a sharp rise in Almería’s global reach.
Since his arrival, the club’s social media following has grown by around 25%. That might sound like a normal increase, but the bigger story is where Almería now stand.
They have jumped ahead of several well known Spanish clubs and are now among the top five or six most followed teams in the country. Only giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, along with clubs such as Sevilla and Real Betis, remain ahead in terms of online presence.
For a club that has spent most of its time outside the spotlight, this is a huge shift. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s global fame and influence, it does not come as a surprise.
Tebas made it clear that Ronaldo’s role is not just symbolic. He is not there for headlines alone.
He described the Portuguese star as a key strategic figure who is helping the club attract global sponsors and attention.
The increased visibility is already turning into commercial strength. Even though Almería are currently playing in the Segunda División, their brand value is growing at a level rarely seen for a club in that position.
It gives them a strong financial base as they push for promotion.
While the numbers off the field are impressive, the real test lies in results.
Under coach Rubi, Almería are in the middle of a tight promotion race. They are currently third in the Segunda division (second division in Spanish legue) and level on points with second placed Deportivo La Coruna.
The aim is simple. Match their growing global image with success on the pitch.
If Ronaldo’s influence continues to deliver, not just in business but in results, Almería could soon complete one of the most interesting transformations in Spanish football.