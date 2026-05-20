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Qatar, Spain launch €300 million joint investment fund to back Spanish SMEs, green transition

The fund will be managed by Spanish private equity firm Portobello Capital

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Qatar, Spain launch €300 million joint investment fund to back Spanish SMEs, green transition

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Spanish state-owned financial institution COFIDES have signed an agreement to launch a €300 million ($327 million) joint investment fund aimed at supporting strategic projects across Spain, with a focus on green transition, digital transformation and technological innovation.

The new vehicle, named the Ispania Growth Fund, will primarily target Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises operating in sectors linked to the country’s future economic development, QIA said in a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Wednesday.

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The fund will be managed by Spanish private equity firm Portobello Capital and will focus on scalable investment opportunities aligned with Spain’s broader economic transformation agenda.

COFIDES will participate through FOCO, a public co-investment fund designed to attract international capital into strategic sectors considered key to the future competitiveness of the Spanish economy.

QIA Chief Executive Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi said the partnership reflected the sovereign wealth fund’s confidence in the strength of Spain’s economy and its commitment to supporting innovative, technology-driven sectors shaping the country’s future growth.

COFIDES Chairwoman and Chief Executive Angela Perez said the initiative deepened the institution’s partnership with QIA and highlighted the success of FOCO in attracting international investors to support promising Spanish companies.

The fund’s investments are expected to support job creation, regional development and the resilience of Spain’s SME sector, in line with the country’s national economic priorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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