The fund will be managed by Spanish private equity firm Portobello Capital
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Spanish state-owned financial institution COFIDES have signed an agreement to launch a €300 million ($327 million) joint investment fund aimed at supporting strategic projects across Spain, with a focus on green transition, digital transformation and technological innovation.
The new vehicle, named the Ispania Growth Fund, will primarily target Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises operating in sectors linked to the country’s future economic development, QIA said in a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Wednesday.
The fund will be managed by Spanish private equity firm Portobello Capital and will focus on scalable investment opportunities aligned with Spain’s broader economic transformation agenda.
COFIDES will participate through FOCO, a public co-investment fund designed to attract international capital into strategic sectors considered key to the future competitiveness of the Spanish economy.
QIA Chief Executive Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi said the partnership reflected the sovereign wealth fund’s confidence in the strength of Spain’s economy and its commitment to supporting innovative, technology-driven sectors shaping the country’s future growth.
COFIDES Chairwoman and Chief Executive Angela Perez said the initiative deepened the institution’s partnership with QIA and highlighted the success of FOCO in attracting international investors to support promising Spanish companies.
The fund’s investments are expected to support job creation, regional development and the resilience of Spain’s SME sector, in line with the country’s national economic priorities.