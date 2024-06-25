Dubai: Qatar’s commercial real estate sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by economic diversification efforts, infrastructure developments, and the positive impacts of recent major tournaments such as the AFC Asia Cup, World Aquatic Championship, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar’s commercial real estate sector is estimated to reach a staggering $221 billion (Dh811.7 billion) in 2024, according to Statista – a German online platform that specialises in data gathering and visualisation.

This surging demand has caught the attention of market analysts, who see Qatar well-positioned to become a resilient hub for trade and commerce in the region.

Statista also predicts a compound annual growth rate of 1.75 per cent over the next four years, with market volume estimated to reach around $237 billion (Dh870 billion). This growth is bolstered by substantial foreign direct investments (FDI) and Qatar’s favourable business climate and strategic initiatives.