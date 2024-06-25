Dubai: Arabian Mills for Food Products plans to list 15.4 million shares, representing a 30 per cent stake, on the Saudi stock exchange, according to the country’s market regulator.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) approved the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, with the prospectus slated for publication ahead of the subscription start date. Formerly known as Second Milling Company (MC2), Arabian Mills operates three branches in Riyadh, Jazan, and Hail, with a combined wheat milling capacity of approximately 4,920 tonnes per day.