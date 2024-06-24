Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s flagship carrier, Saudia, records the fewest complaints among the country’s airlines and achieves a 95 per cent resolution rate, according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

GACA reported a total of 1,318 complaints against Saudi airlines in its May rankings of air transport service providers and airports.

To uphold passenger rights and promote transparency, GACA has been conducting a monitoring and inspection programme to ensure that Saudi airports and carriers adhere to international standards and recommendations.

This monthly classification, based on traveler complaints received by GACA, includes Saudia, flyadeal, and flynas, as well as multiple airports across the country.

Saudia had the lowest incidence of complaints among airlines, with only 10 per 100,000 travelers and an impressive 95 per cent resolution rate.

Among international airports serving over 6 million passengers annually in the country, King Fahd Airport in Dammam had three complaints per 100,000 travelers and a 100 per cent resolution rate.

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk reported one complaint per 100,000 passengers, with a 100 per cent resolution rate.

Najran Airport excelled among domestic airports, with two complaints per 100,000 passengers and a 100 per cent resolution rate.

Emphasising its commitment to transparency and service excellence, GACA stated that the monthly classification report fosters fair competition, enhances service quality, and builds trust among travelers, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).