Dubai: Oman plans to construct a 'Film City' with $31.2 million (Dh113.8 million) to enhance its entertainment industry.
The decision to proceed with the project came after workshops conducted by the ministry of sports, culture, and youth in March, as reported by Oman Daily Observer, quoting a government official.
The Film City is anticipated to create over 100 job opportunities for Omani citizens and is geared towards the production and export of films, stated Nader Al Rawahy, a representative from the Oman Vision 2040 follow-up unit to the ministry.
The Oman Vision 2040 is the national reference for economic and social planning for the period of 2021-2040, and the source of national sector strategies and five-year development plans.
The government is also in the process of finalising eight additional projects with an investment value of $49 million (Dh180 million).
Aisha bint Mohammed Al Saifi, deputy head of the National Programme for Investment and Export Development, emphasised the importance of supporting the creative industries to help them thrive independently, as they hold great potential, as reported by local media in the country. The programme is currently working on developing larger scale projects and investment opportunities within the sector.