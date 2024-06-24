The decision to proceed with the project came after workshops conducted by the ministry of sports, culture, and youth in March, as reported by Oman Daily Observer, quoting a government official.

The Film City is anticipated to create over 100 job opportunities for Omani citizens and is geared towards the production and export of films, stated Nader Al Rawahy, a representative from the Oman Vision 2040 follow-up unit to the ministry.

The Oman Vision 2040 is the national reference for economic and social planning for the period of 2021-2040, and the source of national sector strategies and five-year development plans.

The government is also in the process of finalising eight additional projects with an investment value of $49 million (Dh180 million).