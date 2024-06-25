Dubai: Qatar Airways claims the title of 'Airline of the Year' by Skytrax, marking their unprecedented eighth win since 2011, according to a statement on Monday.

Skytrax is a United Kingdom–based consultancy headquartered in London that runs an airline and airport review website, founded in 1989.

The carrier also secured three other prestigious awards: 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'.

Hamad International Airport (HIA), the airline's hub, was recognised as the 'World’s Best Airport' for 2024 by Skytrax, its third such accolade. HIA received 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for the tenth time, while Qatar Duty Free was awarded 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second consecutive year.

This milestone marks the first time that an airline, an airport, and the airport’s retail offerings have all been honoured as 'World’s Best' in their respective Skytrax categories.