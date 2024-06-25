Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy launches a geographical survey project for renewable energy sites. Contracts have been awarded to Saudi companies to deploy 1,200 stations for measuring solar and wind energy across all regions of the country, according to Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com report.

The initiative will span over 850,000 square kilometers, excluding populated areas, sand dunes, and airspace restrictions. This vast area is comparable to the combined landmasses of countries like the UK and France, or Germany and Spain, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The project aims to identify optimal locations for developing renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia based on resource size and development priority. It aligns with the country’s commitment to achieving ambitious goals in renewable energy production and export, leveraging its strategic geographical location for electricity exportation from renewable sources.