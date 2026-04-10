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British tourist bus crash on Spanish island kills one, injures 27

Helicopters were taking two of the seriously injured victims to hospitals

Last updated:
AFP
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White bus overturned on steep and rocky terrain underneath the road's hairpin bend.
White bus overturned on steep and rocky terrain underneath the road's hairpin bend.
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A bus carrying British tourists veered off a motorway and tumbled down an embankment on Spain's Atlantic island of La Gomera on Friday, killing one person and injuring 27, authorities said.

Canary Islands emergency services announced on X the death of a male and that three of the injured were serious, with ambulances and a helicopter rushed to the site.

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A picture shared by the emergency services showed the white bus, which was carrying 28 people including the driver, overturned on steep and rocky terrain underneath the road's hairpin bend.

Helicopters were taking two of the seriously injured victims to hospitals on the island of Tenerife, the emergency services added.

La Gomera's top emergencies official Hector Cabrera told public broadcaster TVE that the passengers had stayed at a hotel on the island and were being transferred to the port of San Sebastian de La Gomera.

A warm climate and picturesque beaches make the Canary Islands a popular tourist destination in Spain, the world's second most-visited country after France.

More than 15 million people visited the Atlantic archipelago in 2025, according to national statistics body INE.

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