Dubai: The British Army has conducted a daring airborne operation to deliver urgent medical support to a suspected hantavirus patient on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, according to footage released by the Ministry of Defence. Specialist army personnel parachuted onto the isolated British overseas territory after the cruise vessel MV Hondius docked there in April, amid concerns over a possible hantavirus case.

The operation involved rapid deployment of medical and logistical teams to assess and stabilise the patient while ensuring the safety of the small island community. Defence officials said the mission highlights the UK’s capability to respond swiftly in extreme and remote environments where conventional evacuation routes are limited. Tristan da Cunha is regarded as the world’s most remote inhabited island, making emergency response operations particularly challenging. The footage shows troops landing by parachute and coordinating with local authorities to deliver essential care and medical supplies.

Video: AFP