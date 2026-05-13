GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

UK army in 'daring' island parachute op to aid suspected Hantavirus patient

Defence officials said the mission highlights the UK’s capability to respond swiftly

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: The British Army has conducted a daring airborne operation to deliver urgent medical support to a suspected hantavirus patient on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, according to footage released by the Ministry of Defence. Specialist army personnel parachuted onto the isolated British overseas territory after the cruise vessel MV Hondius docked there in April, amid concerns over a possible hantavirus case.

The operation involved rapid deployment of medical and logistical teams to assess and stabilise the patient while ensuring the safety of the small island community. Defence officials said the mission highlights the UK’s capability to respond swiftly in extreme and remote environments where conventional evacuation routes are limited. Tristan da Cunha is regarded as the world’s most remote inhabited island, making emergency response operations particularly challenging. The footage shows troops landing by parachute and coordinating with local authorities to deliver essential care and medical supplies.

Video: AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The judge admitted that he killed his ex-wife to end ongoing problems.

Former judge arrested over public shooting of ex-wife

1m read
Authorities say a dying woman named her attacker in blood, helping crack the case.

Woman’s blood-written clue leads police to suspect

1m read
Sharjah Police arrest man for running a home “vape” drug packaging operation.

E-cig drug trafficking: Sharjah Police arrest man

2m read
White bus overturned on steep and rocky terrain underneath the road's hairpin bend.

Tourist bus crash on Spanish island kills 1, injures 27

1m read